Leith dentistry practice latest to be snapped up by Clyde Munro Dental Group

KF Dental on East Hermitage Place has become part of the rapidly growing company – in a move described as securing the future for the practice and its team of six.

The Leith Links practice was formed in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Katrina Trocka and Greek-born Fotis Pappas, who extended and refurbished it, adding a third treatment room while investing in new technology. They will continue to practice, ensuring continuity for patients.

KF Dental now serves close to 5,000 patients, with its dentists offering prosthodontics, for example, as well as cosmetic dentistry, implants and whitening, and it provides care for private, Denplan and NHS patients.

Mr Fotis hailed the acquisition, adding: “Katrina and I are very much looking forward to putting all of our energy into clinical care again, with Clyde Munro able to take over the vast amounts of administration and form-filling required to run a practice these days.”

The deal comes after Clyde Munro became the first group to exceed 50 practices north of the Border. It says that with backing from banking and wealth-management firm Investec and private equity house Synova, it set out from day one to work solely in Scotland, with a vision to become the nation’s family dentist while “retaining the identity of its individual surgeries”.

The latest acquisition sees the Glasgow-headquartered group up its presence in the Scottish capital to four locations, with existing practices comprising Gilmore Dental Practice in Bruntsfield; Fairmilehead Dental Practice and Implant Centre; and Earl Grey Dental Practice, off Lothian Road.

Kirsty Dace, the group’s chief development officer, is responsible for its acquisitions, and Clyde Munro expects to add a “significant” number of practices to its portfolio over the coming year, boosted by its recent securing of a £25 million war chest from Investec. The group was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the purchase of seven practices.

Ms Dace said: “KF Dental is an acquisition that we have pursued for a few years now and we’re delighted to welcome Fotis, Katrina and their team to Clyde Munro.”

