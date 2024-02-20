Leith pub in National Pub Awards final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dreadnought Pub was nominated by MSP for Edinburgh, Northern and Leith, Ben McPherson, in the Community Fundraising Hero category and has seen competition from almost 1000 other pubs nationwide.

This Community Regular Hero recognises an individual or group of customers who help the pub’s fundraising efforts or its work to support the community.

The pub was shortlisted because it led the Save the Pride Bridge campaign to help protect a local landmark from being demolished. The Pride Bridge is a community art project and public space. Painted and maintained by a diverse group of local volunteers, the bridge has become a recognisable and much loved LGBTQ monument, the first LGBTQ landmark in Edinburgh.

Dreadnought Leith.

Ben Macpherson, MSP for Edinburgh Northern and Leith, said: ‘The Dreadnought Leith, owned and run by Róisín Thérèse and Toby Saltonstall, successfully led the Save the Pride Bridge campaign that brought about the meaningful change needed to protect a local landmark from demolition.

“In 2022, the Save the Pride Bridge campaign, comprised of a diverse group of local volunteers and activists, took the initiative to start a community art project to help enhance and celebrate a much-loved local bridge and public space, painting it in the colours of both the Pride and Trans Pride flags. The bridge has not only become Edinburgh’s first LGBTQ landmark but also a vital active travel link connecting the residential area to the main road and local amenities.

“Through the commitment and determination of this grassroots campaign, work to preserve the bridge has now begun so it can be enjoyed for many more years and generations to come - a great example of the power of community voice and action.”

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony, sponsored by Matthew Clark, at the Houses of Parliament on 5 March and all shortlisted pubs are invited to attend along with industry leaders and MPs.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, added: “We launched these awards to celebrate the great work that pubs do for their community. The Dreadnought Pub is a perfect example of how pubs support and are a hub for many people in their community.

"The awards are in their fifth year and the volume of entries this year was staggering. What clearly came across from reading all the entries is that there are so many publicans that are doing amazing work nationwide. It was very hard to get to a shortlist so even getting to the finals is an amazing accolade for The Dreadnought Pub.”