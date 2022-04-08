Lidl opens new Straiton store

Following the commencement of the store’s construction in November 2021, the retailer opens its latest Scottish store on the retail park’s Lower Terrace comprising the former M&S and Boots sites, both of which have since relocated to the Upper Terrace.

The first customers were greeted by Lidl colleagues along with Loanhead After School Club (LASC) CEO Irene Hogg MBE and members of the LASC breakfast club.

LASC works with various charities, including Growing Families and covers several out-of-school-hours support clubs, including an additional support needs service and a community nursery.

Lidl’s Straiton store brings with it a 1,227m² sales area, an in-store bakery and customer toilets with changing facilities, with opening times being 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday and Sunday 8am-9pm.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Gordon Rafferty, is delighted that the new store is now open.

He said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing our new Lidl store to Straiton Retail Park. This is our third store in the Midlothian region, demonstrating our continued commitment to investing in and expanding across Scotland.

“In addition to creating further job opportunities, the store at Straiton will bring even more great products and fantastic offers to the local community, as well as featuring the incredible Scottish produce we stock throughout the year.”

Members of the Loanhead After School Club with Lidl Straiton staff.

Customers who visit the store over the next three days will be able to take full advantage of numerous discounts on selected outdoor, home and kitchen products, while stocks last.

Director for Retail Parks at Peel L&P, Julian Wilkinson, who manage Straiton Retail Park said: “We are very pleased to welcome Lidl to Straiton Retail Park.