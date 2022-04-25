The Beinn Brewing range consists of three tropical pale ales, which will be available on Lidl shelves across Scotland from April 26.

The beers, which include a Citrus Belter, Tropical Trossachs and Beinn Hazy, are priced from just £1.59.

They will form part of Lidl’s core range and will be stocked exclusively across the supermarkets 109 Scottish stores.

Paul McQuade, Head of Buying for Spirits, Beer and Scotland for Lidl GB, said: “Stewart Brewing is a long-standing Lidl supplier and we’re delighted to further cement our relationship with this permanent new beer range inspired by the breathtaking terrain of Scotland. At Lidl, we’re committed to bringing Scottish craft beer to consumers at great value prices and the Beinn Brewing range has been crafted to offer just that.”

Stewart Brewing is an independent craft brewery based in Loanhead.