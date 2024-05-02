Linlithgow primary pupils launch community cafe to support uniform bank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils from Linlithgow Primary School have launched a community café to raise funds for a local school uniform and equipment bank.

The LPS Blether Café - which is run by a group of primary seven pupils - hopes to bring families of pupils from the school together with members of the local community to generate much-needed cash for the School Bank West Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service helps support families facing financial hardship by providing children with brand new uniforms and equipment required for the school day.

Pupils at Linlithgow Primary School have launched a community cafe with the help of Cala Homes

Local housebuilder Cala Homes (East) has supported the project by donating 200 mugs to the café through its Preston Glade Community Pledge - an initiative that aims to provide meaningful and measurable benefit to the area.

The café welcomed its first guests last Thursday afternoon (25 April 2024) - including Susan Wynn, sales consultant from Cala Homes (East) – who turned out to enjoy a drink and a sweet treat to help raise funds for the cause.

It’s hoped the project will run on the last Thursday of every month, with the next café set to take place on 6 June 2024 in the school PE hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantal Matos, Acting Deputy Head Teacher at Linlithgow Primary School, said: “We’re so proud of our P7 pupils and our Pupil Equity Group, who have worked hard to bring this great initiative to life.

Cala Homes (East) has donated 200 mugs to Linlithgow Primary School's new community cafe

“We’re also very grateful to Cala, who have played a huge role in supporting the project.

“Their mug donation has supported our social enterprise group immensely. We started with zero capital, so the mugs were one less expense that we had to get covered.

“They also have the school logo on them, which just makes it feel that little more professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope the café will help bring Linlithgow Primary families together alongside members of the local community, all while raising funds for a great cause.

Cala Homes (East) has donated 200 mugs to Linlithgow Primary School's new community cafe

“Our goal is to generate enough profit to cover the café’s running costs and give back to West Lothian School Clothing Bank, which supports many of our families here at the school.”

This is Cala Homes’ (East) latest collaboration with Linlithgow Primary, with the local housebuilder also providing support of the school’s Halloween Spooky Trial and delivering valuable career progression lessons and safety sessions in classrooms.

Launched in October 2023, the Preston Glade Community Pledge goes above and beyond planning obligations, to provide additional support to groups and organisations across Linlithgow in a meaningful and measurable way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Newbigging, Regional Sales Manager at Cala Homes (East), said: “The LPS Blether Café is a fantastic initiative that we’re really proud to have helped get it off the ground.

Cala Homes (East) has donated 200 mugs to Linlithgow Primary School's new community cafe

“This is just the latest project that we have supported Linlithgow Primary with through our Preston Glade Community Pledge.

“Just recently, members of our team met pupils to deliver our Land to Life programme, which helps bring the housebuilding industry to life for children.

“They also delivered Stay Safe, Stay Away sessions, which aims to educate children about the dangers of playing on building sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What’s more, we were delighted to support the families of youngsters at the school by sponsoring their annual Linlithgow Spooky Trail for the last two years, which raised an incredible £2,318.73 for the school community in 2023.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the staff and pupils at Linlithgow Primary School and we look forward to continuing to support them in the months to come.”

To keep up to date with details of the next LPS Blether Café, visit: www.linlithgowprimary.westlothian.org.uk