Livi recycling specialist taking part in 'world first' project focused on boosting cement's green credentials

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recycling specialist Brewster Brothers is involved in the £6.5 million research and development (R&D) initiative that aims to “transform” the cement and steel industries.

The firm is part of a cross-industry collaboration supporting the Materials Processing Institute that is leading the project to develop “Cement 2 Zero” by harnessing a by-product of crushed concrete from construction and demolition waste to fire the furnace that produces recycled steel and clinker for making new cement.

Brewster Brothers, which recently secured funding to create 22 “green” jobs, said that over the past four years, it has diverted almost 1 million tonnes of industrial waste from landfill, while it cited research finding that the construction industry is responsible for 40 per cent of Scotland’s carbon emissions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MD Scott Brewster said: “The recycling and reuse of construction waste have a major role to play in the drive towards net zero and this is an innovative R&D project that has the potential to create huge carbon savings in the future.

"It is a fine example of cross-industry circularity where waste from the construction sector is upcycled in the manufacture of steel and cement leading to zero-emission construction. Much more of this is required to establish a circular economy model for the building industry and we are delighted to be involved.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for a [firm of our size] to collaborate and bring our expertise to a group that includes big enterprises and leading academics. The nature of the collaboration – with businesses of all sizes across the supply chain – will ensure that the process can work for everyone commercially while having a profound impact on carbon emissions.”

From left: Alex Brewster with son Scott, the firm's MD. Picture: contributed.

Chris McDonald, head of the Materials Processing Institute, said the project “has the potential to make a major contribution to achieving a zero-carbon society, secure and increase jobs in the UK cement and steel sectors, and challenge conventional production processes”.