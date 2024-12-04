Livingston autocentre crowned with top ‘platinum’ grade for service excellence in HiQ’s nationwide audit

A local autocentre has been crowned with the highest ‘Platinum’ grade following a recent nationwide standards programme, placing it among the top 5% of HiQ Tyres & Autocare centres across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HiQ Livingston forms part of HiQ’s growing network of independent tyre and vehicle service centres, backed by global tyre manufacturer Goodyear.

Located in the Brucefield Industrial Estate, the Livingston site provides a full range of services, from MOTs and routine maintenance to tyres, brakes, clutches, and advanced wheel alignment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accolade follows a rigorous audit of more than 200 criteria, covering customer service, technical expertise, and overall centre presentation. This achievement reflects significant investments made by the business in cutting-edge equipment, staff training, and infrastructure, enabling the centres to consistently exceed expectations and deliver outstanding customer experiences.

Customers visiting the centre will see an official plaque displayed in-store.

Customers visiting the centre will see an official plaque displayed in-store, offering peace of mind that the service they receive is of the highest standard and quality.

Driving confidence for local drivers

HiQ’s ‘Platinum’ designation is awarded to the elite category of autocentres that can prove they have turned the network’s highly regarded professional standards into a truly outstanding customer experience. These high standards are a direct reflection of the strong reputation HiQ has built for delivering a seamless experience for its customers.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have achieved Platinum status. This recognition means a lot to me and the team, as it highlights the hard work and effort everyone puts in. We all share the same goal: to deliver the best customer experience possible,” commented Calum Mason, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Livingston Centre Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HiQ Tyres & Autocare Livingston has been crowned with the highest ‘Platinum’ grade following a recent nationwide standards programme, placing it among the top 5% of HiQ Tyres & Autocare centres across the UK.

“We treat every customer the way we’d want our own family to be treated, always being honest and ensuring the customer is fully informed and always gets exactly what they need. We’ve invested in staff training so moving forward, we’re committed to keeping up with the latest developments, investing in equipment, and maintaining this high standard for the future. We always keep moving forward and want to be the best that we can be.”

Craig Sprigmore, Goodyear Retail Director UK & Ireland, praised the Livingston team’s accomplishment, adding: “Achieving Platinum status is no small feat, and HiQ Livingston has set an exemplary standard for others to follow.

"This accolade is a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering service excellence. Their focus on continuous improvement, customer care, and investment in both people and infrastructure embodies the values we strive for across the HiQ network. Congratulations to the entire team for this well-deserved recognition.”

To experience HiQ Livingston’s award-winning service, visit the centre on Rutherford Square in Brucefield Industrial Estate.