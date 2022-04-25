Livingston Designer Outlet rings up Easter sales boost - deeming it 'huge success'

The site, which is operated by specialist asset-manager Realm, reported that footfall over the four-day Easter weekend was up 8.2 per cent compared to the same weekend in 2019, with like-for-like sales up by 27 per cent.

Sales across the two-week Easter holiday period were also up by 27 per cent although footfall was down by 7.8 per cent.

Realm said shopping for new clothes ahead of holidays at home and abroad and the return of family gatherings were key factors behind the rise in sales at the centre, which attracts more than 6 million shoppers a year.

Karen Stewart, outlet manager, said: "Easter has been a huge success for us and we are delighted with the trading figures. Having weathered the storm of the last two years of trading through a pandemic, we are extremely pleased to be in such a positive position as we approach the summer season.”

Recent developments at the outlet include an extension of the existing Boss store and a new Joules pop-up that opened for spring.

Existing brands such as Molton Brown and Sunglass Hut are about to start refit programmes, and coffee shop Bakers and Baristas is opening soon.

April also saw the outlet restart its events programme, with the first large-scale offering since 2019.