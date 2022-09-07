Livingston energy construction services firm goes bust with loss of 45 jobs

Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb, partners with FRP Advisory, have been appointed joint administrators of Livingston-based NRS UK.

The £33 million-turnover business is said to have been hit by “spiralling supply chain costs”, magnified by severe losses stemming from fixed-price contracts. Those resulted in “unsustainable cash flow and financial problems”.

The business has ceased trading with immediate effect and 45 staff have been made redundant with two retained to assist in the short term with the administration process.

NRS UK is a civil engineering and energy construction specialist that has been involved in the likes of offshore wind projects.

Recent Scottish projects for NRS UK include the St Andrews Cross substation in Glasgow and the Seagreen wind farm, off the Angus coast.

Elliot, FRP partner and joint administrator, said: “NRS UK is an established and highly regarded civil engineering and energy construction specialist with an impressive portfolio of projects across Scotland and England.

“The business has been exposed to the well-documented problems of surging costs affecting supply chains and from fixed price contracts that resulted in involuntary losses. Despite the best efforts of the sole director, the business faced a range of cash flow challenges in recent weeks due to these issues and could not continue trading.