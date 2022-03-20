Livingston product design firm celebrates 20th anniversary with trio of key hires

David Ross, managing director at Livingston-based A2E.

A2E has worked on design and development projects ranging from “intrinsically safe solutions” for the oil and gas sector to smart metering technologies for utilities.

In 2019, the company became part of Kansas-based Pivot International offering access to an additional 105 development engineers worldwide as well as Pivot’s global manufacturing capabilities. Pivot also owns a sister business, Glasgow-based Wideblue.

A2E has now appointed Gary Cheng as project manager and Georgios Sidiropoulos as consulting electronics engineer. In addition, Mark Sansom is promoted to director of engineering.

Managing director David Ross said: “Celebrating 20 years in business is a huge milestone for us, and these three new key hires will enable us to continue to grow.

“We are really seeing a boom in product development just now as companies get back on track.”

