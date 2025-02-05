LNER fast tracks apprentices for first class careers

A leading rail company is at the forefront of fast tracking apprenticeships for key careers in the industry.

East Coast Main Line operator LNER's short special film celebrates successful employment journeys to mark February 10-16 National Apprenticeship Week.

More than 100 apprentices are learning and working across the company's 956-mile route in roles including keeping customers safe, driving trains and developing technology.

After swapping the world of social media to work on projects making travel simpler for customers, Digital Apprentice Libby Whitehorn is among those sharing such experiences.

LNER Apprentice Train Manager Aleena Phull

“I’m not a newbie to LNER," explained the York-based staff member. "I spent two years working in social. I always had an interest in graphics and creating a seamless experience for customers. This apprenticeship is a great opportunity to learn all about this.”

Libby travels cross-country, asking customers and colleagues for feedback, she and colleagues always looking at new ways to further enhance customer experience.

"I never thought I'd see myself back in education but, going through this apprenticeship, there’s a wide range of people of different ages and different levels of experience so it’s great to see that diversity. It’s really rewarding.”

Phil Banks is a former police officer who has switched walking the North East beat for 26 years to working as Apprentice Train Manager.

LNER Apprentice Train Manager Phil Banks

“It is a bit unusual being an apprentice at my age. I have laughed about this because I’ve got two adult kids who are both doing apprenticeships, so now there’s three of us in the household and I am the oldest apprentice in town!”

His new role, overseeing onboard services to ensure customer safety and enjoyment, often involves skill sets from his last role.

“There are lots of transferable skills from the police, being able to speak to people one of the main ones. I love being out and about mingling with people. I know it’s on a train going backwards and forwards, but I meet new people every day.”

Former make-up artist Aleena Phull has also changed track, travelling through apprenticeship to also become a train driver, searching for stability after being self-employed.

LNER digital apprentice Libby Whitehorn

“I found my way through working on the ticket gates, to dispatching trains, and eventually I wanted to push myself to do something else.

"I definitely recommend an apprenticeship. LNER makes sure you are well prepared. I'll head out on my first solo drive in October once I qualify. I'm very excited.”

LNER People Director Paula Bullock added: “Apprenticeships at LNER are a unique opportunity for people to develop new skills, progress and explore a different role or completely new industry, whether that’s in their first year of work or later in their careers.

"We're proud to offer a range of apprenticeships across our business, encouraging anyone to look at the variety of opportunities we offer.”