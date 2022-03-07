Loanhead curry boss named among Scotland’s young business elite
A Midlothian restaurateur has been named one of the rising stars of Scottish business.
Habibur Khan (25), managing partner of The Radhuni in Loanhead, is included in Business Insider magazine’s ‘35 Rising Stars Under the age of 35’ list.
“It is an unexpected honour to have been named as one of the most promising up and coming figures in Scotland’s business community but I’m only as good as our team at The Radhuni,” Habibur commented.
“I try my best to lead and inspire but rely on staff to help provide the culinary and socialising feel good factor which has been in short supply for the past two years due to Coronavirus.”
In the Business Insider article he named his father Matin, who runs Radhuni’s sister restaurant Itihaas in Dalkeith and is a former Scottish Curry Chef of the Year, as his own inspiration and mentor.
At the age of 23, in 2019, Habibur became the youngest person to win a major award at the British Curry Awards, and has kept winning awards.
Starting as a kitchen porter in the family business as a teenager, he has led the 120-seat Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant to a series of awards including Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year and a place in the “Hot Hundred” of curry restaurants throughout the UK.
The restaurant was recently shortlisted in the Community Impact category of the Midlothian and East Lothian Business Awards following its help for frontline workers during the pandemic and its sponsorship of local sports, youth and other organisations. The winners are due to be announced on 30 March.