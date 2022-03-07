Loanhead curry boss named among Scotland’s young business elite

Habibur Khan, managing partner of The Radhuni in Loanhead.

Habibur Khan (25), managing partner of The Radhuni in Loanhead, is included in Business Insider magazine’s ‘35 Rising Stars Under the age of 35’ list.

“It is an unexpected honour to have been named as one of the most promising up and coming figures in Scotland’s business community but I’m only as good as our team at The Radhuni,” Habibur commented.

“I try my best to lead and inspire but rely on staff to help provide the culinary and socialising feel good factor which has been in short supply for the past two years due to Coronavirus.”

In the Business Insider article he named his father Matin, who runs Radhuni’s sister restaurant Itihaas in Dalkeith and is a former Scottish Curry Chef of the Year, as his own inspiration and mentor.

At the age of 23, in 2019, Habibur became the youngest person to win a major award at the British Curry Awards, and has kept winning awards.

Starting as a kitchen porter in the family business as a teenager, he has led the 120-seat Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant to a series of awards including Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year and a place in the “Hot Hundred” of curry restaurants throughout the UK.