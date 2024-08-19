Loanhead restaurant in line for top national restaurant award

A Loanhead restaurant has been shortlisted among this year’s Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK.

The Radhuni is in the running for the title of Regional Restaurant of the Year - Scotland.ARTA rewards excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by bringing the UK’s most prestigious Asian restaurants and chefs together under one roof. Nominees were chosen based on nominations by customers, including over 900,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline, social media and food hygiene ratings, followed by a final judgement of an esteemed judging panel to crown each region’s Asian excellence

The process concludes at the grand finale and gala evening, where the ultimate winners will be announced in various categories.Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit.To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on October 6.”