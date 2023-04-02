Loanhead restaurant The Radhuni again tops AA’s Scottish Rosette list for Indian cuisine
Midlothian Indian restaurant is one of only three in Scotland with a Rosette
Midlothian restaurant The Radhuni has retained its AA Rosette for culinary excellence, consolidating its reputation as one of Scotland’s premier Indian restaurants.
The 120-seat restaurant in Loanhead was awarded the Rosette last year and is again included in the 2023 list published by the AA. The Radhuni is one of only three Indian-style restaurants in Scotland with at least one Rosette. This is given to restaurants which achieve standards that stand out in their local area. AA inspectors reported that the Radhuni serves “food prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients”.
Managing partner Habibur Khan said: “Winning a Rosette is difficult and so is keeping it. Inspectors insist exceptionally high standards are constantly maintained. Our team know they have to be on top form every day and night. We are delighted to have kept our place among Scotland’s Indian restaurant elite.”
The Radhuni was voted Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year in 2020 and 2021 and was again named in the ‘Hot Hundred’ list in 2022, the list of the top curry restaurants in the UK. While, Mr Khan is the youngest person to take home one of the major British Curry Awards.