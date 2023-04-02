Midlothian restaurant The Radhuni has retained its AA Rosette for culinary excellence, consolidating its reputation as one of Scotland’s premier Indian restaurants.

The 120-seat restaurant in Loanhead was awarded the Rosette last year and is again included in the 2023 list published by the AA. The Radhuni is one of only three Indian-style restaurants in Scotland with at least one Rosette. This is given to restaurants which achieve standards that stand out in their local area. AA inspectors reported that the Radhuni serves “food prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients”.

Managing partner Habibur Khan said: “Winning a Rosette is difficult and so is keeping it. Inspectors insist exceptionally high standards are constantly maintained. Our team know they have to be on top form every day and night. We are delighted to have kept our place among Scotland’s Indian restaurant elite.”

Three of The Radhuni’s front of house staff with the Rosette plate.