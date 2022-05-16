Loanhead restaurant’s concert cash is sweet music for oldest festival

Its latest donation will fund one of the main events in Loanhead’s Gala Festival - a concert to be held on a purpose-built stage on the town’s Fountain Green on June 23.

Ross Perfect, chairman of the festival’s committee, said: “Radhuni is a regular and much appreciated donor. Its support is vital since we depend heavily on contributions from local businesses as well as our own fundraising.”

This year’s festival starts on June 19 and will include its first parade since 2019 due to Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Radhuni’s Habibur Khan said: “The pandemic has made the past couple of years very difficult for us and the entire hospitality sector but we are always there to support our local community.”

He added: “We regard the Gala Festival committee as part of our family.”