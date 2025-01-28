Local entrepreneurs launch grassroots techno movement in West Lothian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a move set to electrify the local music scene two passionate West Lothian natives, Tristan Steinemann and Callan Ashcroft, have joined forces to launch LivingTechno Events LTD, a grassroots business aimed at redefining the techno and electronic music landscape in the region. With plans to expand their venture in the near future, this bold new enterprise promises to bring unforgettable pop-up raves and immersive music experiences to the heart of the community.

Tristan Steinemann, Managing Director, and Callan Ashcroft, Head of Talent Acquisition and Marketing Specialist, bring a unique combination of expertise, creativity, and hometown pride totheir mission. “LivingTechno is about creating something special right here in West Lothian,” said Steinemann. “We want to put our community on the map for techno and electronic music while providing a platform for emerging talent.”

Ashcroft added, “Our goal is to build a vibrant and inclusive music culture that resonates not just locally but far beyond. By combining our grassroots beginnings with a vision for growth, we’re laying the groundwork for something truly transformative.”

LivingTechno’s debut event is slated for July 2025 and promises a lineup featuring cutting-edge techno, tech house, and psytrance artists. The event is sure to emphasise LivingTechno’s commitment to quality production, innovative lighting and an unforgettable atmosphere. The event details and ticket sales will be available soon on the official website, livingtechno.com. Additionally there is an option on the homepage to subscribe to the mailing list which will notify you of the pre-sale tickets.

What sets LivingTechno apart is its authentic, community-driven ethos. Both founders are deeply dedicated to fostering a sense of belonging while nurturing local and emerging talent by providing a platform for artists and cultivating a culture of creativity.

“It’s not just about the music; it’s about the experience,” said Steinemann. “We’re creating events where people can connect, express themselves and feel the pulse of something big.”

LivingTechno Events LTD is actively building partnerships and seeking collaboration with local businesses and artists to strengthen its mission. A dedicated page exists on the official website for aspiring DJs to submit applications for performance opportunities and LivingTechno strongly encourages all aspiring techno DJs to submit their applications. With the first event just a few short months away, Tristan and Callan are inviting the community to join them on this exciting journey to make West Lothian a hub for underground electronic music.

