Editor at the Edinburgh Evening News Euan McGrory said the long months since the Covid-19 pandemic began has served as a reminder of the importance of being a good neighbour.

He added that now more than ever we must recognise our city’s unsung heroes and has urged readers to nominate local people and groups deserving recognition.

Editor at the Edinburgh Evening News Euan McGrory at the Local Hero Awards 2019.

The awards, which aim to honour the talented and the brave, the compassionate and the determined, will close on Friday, October 22.

There are 14 categories to choose from including Inspirational Young Person and Volunteer of the Year.

To nominate a worthy friend, neighbour or group visit www.edinburghlocalheroes.co.uk and submit your local hero.

Speaking about this year's awards, Mr McGrory said: “The last year has been hard for us all in many ways, but we have got through it with the help of others.This pandemic has reminded us what it means to be good neighbours and to look after each other.

“There have been so many acts of generosity, from dramatic interventions to small kind gestures which have inspired and lifted everyone.

“Now we need your help to recognise these unsung heroes. Please get in touch to let us know about the local heroes in your community that deserve a heartfelt thank you from us all.”

This year’s awards are sponsored by @pizza and every nominated person will receive a 25 per cent discount to use at the restaurant.

Chief executive and co-founder @pizza, Rupert Lyle, said: “Having opened @pizza restaurants in Edinburgh, we’re passionate about the local area and most importantly the local people who never fail to make us smile.

“We’re delighted to support the Edinburgh Local Hero Awards following one of the most challenging periods the city and nation has ever faced. We cannot wait to meet the unsung heroes of the pandemic and help to celebrate their achievements.”

Categories:

The Edinburgh Local Hero Award 2021 *Sponsored by @pizza*

Volunteer of the Year

Fundraiser of the Year

Neighbour of the Year

Inspirational Young Adult

Bravery Award

Sporting Hero

Sustainable School Award *Sponsored by Scottish Power*

Parent or Guardian of the Year

Community Champion *Sponsored by CityFibre*

Teacher of the Year *Sponsored by Forth 1*

Music & Arts Award

Health Champion

Carer of the Year

Junior Local Hero Award *Sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo*

A message from the Editor:

