Local start-up running £100 prize draw for the community's opinion on food swapping

Edinburgh-based startup Food Swappers is developing an innovative platform designed to transform the way the community access home-cooked meals.

Addressing the challenges of modern lifestyles and bulk-cooking monotony, Food Swappers proposes a community-centric approach to food sharing.

The concept originated from a common experience: "Like many, I found myself cooking in bulk to save time, only to tire of consuming the same dish repeatedly," explains the founder. Seeking a more sustainable and appealing solution than simply discarding uneaten food, they began sharing meals with friends. This informal exchange sparked an idea. "I realized this was a valuable means of sampling a variety of dishes, reducing time spent cooking and cleaning, and minimizing food waste." Thus, the concept of a community-based platform, Food Swappers, was born.

Food Swappers aims to connect individuals who enjoy cooking with those seeking diverse, home-cooked meals without the demands of daily preparation. The platform will enable users to share their home-cooked creations within the community, providing access to a broader range of cuisines and fostering a collaborative approach to meal planning.

Example of one of the pages within the prototype

"Our goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem where the community can benefit from both the convenience of ready-made meals and the variety of home-cooked flavors, all while minimizing food waste," the founder explains.

Currently, Food Swappers is seeking input from the Edinburgh community to refine the platform and ensure it meets the needs of its potential users.

"While initial feedback has been encouraging, we are eager to gather perspectives from a wider audience," says the founder. "We want to understand if Food Swappers can genuinely assist individuals in accessing healthy, home-cooked meals without the daily commitment to cooking." To facilitate this process, Food Swappers is conducting a concise survey (estimated completion time: 2 minutes) and providing access to a prototype of the platform.

As a token of appreciation for the community's time and valuable insights, all participants will be entered into a prize draw for £100. The survey will remain open until 1000 responses have been collected, at which point the prize draw will be concluded.

To participate in the survey, visit: https://woorise.com/foodswappers/food-swappers-survey-prize-draw

To find out more about Food Swappers, visit: https://foodswappers.com/