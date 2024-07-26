Long-established Lothians fishing shop set to close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian Currie is retiring and closing his fishing tackle shop called Tangles in Broxburn which has been trading for over two decades.

August 16 is the final day and the Scottish international, who has represented his country on eight occasions at home and abroad, including France and Gibralter, intends to do more fishing and travelling with his wife Brenda.

The 77-year-old has sold tackle, and been a location for anglers looking for permits issued by West Lothian Angling Association for the River Almond, firstly in the front part of his son Graeme’s printing business and latterly in his own premises further along East Main Street.

Currently, Currie, who lives in Broxburn, near the shop, which is closed on a Sunday and Monday, is selling off his stock at one-third off, and he admits he has never seen some of his recent customers before. They have come in looking for a bargain.

Brian Currie in his shop

The outlet has sea, course and game fishing equipment, including fly tying materials, and Currie admitted that it is difficult for a small, independent trader to compete with large chains and cut prices on the internet.

It is also becoming more difficult to get supplies as some companies preferred to service big outlets, not to small stores.

Currie said: “The shop will be turned into a hair extension parlour. I’ve got plenty to occupy my time to go fishing, either in the sea or fly fishing, and, frankly, during the winter I have been sitting in the shop twiddling my thumbs apart from the odd customer looking for bait for either pike or sea fishing.”

Speaking of sea fishing, it is now available from Dunbar Harbour on Andara II, skippered by Trevor Springford. The boat is Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) approved and equipped with safety equipment to operate within 20 miles of Dunbar and with a maximum of six anglers.

Angler with fish caught on Andara II

Springford and the boat have been based at Dunbar since 2010 and most trips last for six hours with cod, ling, pollock, mackerel and wrasse among the species hooked.

Other arrangements can be made, including shorter trips, if fishing with children.

The basic charges are £35 each for anglers in groups of five or six. £40 each for smaller groups and the skipper can sometimes fit individual anglers in, but often finds this difficult.

He said: “It is better if people organise themselves into small groups and then discuss their requirements with me. Sailing times are dependent on the tide and the travel arrangements of anglers.”

On to coarse fishing, and anglers have been testing out the new brown trout pond at Drumtassie near Blackridge where the cost is now £17 for four hours, £20 for six hours and all day £25.

Chanelle Maver, the fishery manager, said that some anglers have been confused, thinking that the brown trout pond is situated at the trout fishery.

She said: “It’s at the coarse fishery (which is less than a mile away) and we have 21 pegs, all with non-slip mats and wooden seats.

“Anglers have been catching and they don’t have to bring their own landing nets, they are supplied by us as we are anxious to avoid infection.

“Casting is not a problem as there are no trees or bushes so the pond is ideal for those with children or anglers learning to cast.”

Elsewhere, Glencorse Reservoir hosted the final heat of this year’s Fastmail Pairs, one of Britain’s leading fly fishing events, and three pairs made it through to the final at Grafham, in Cambridgeshire, on Sunday, September 15.

Edinburgh angler Mike Connet and his partner Jock Kettles from Lasswade were second with eight fish for 34lb 8oz behind Nicola and Ross Carnegie from Dunfermline who left harbour at 9am and returned at 11.56am with eight fish for 29lb 1oz of fish which became 37lb 1oz with time bonuses.

Third were William ‘Fally’ Cowan (Glenrothes) and his boat partner Brian Abel (Cardenden) with eight fish for 31lb 11oz of fish which became 34lb 3oz with time bonuses.

Kettles said that the winners were to be commended for their catch in challenging conditions and he added: “People had to work hard to catch and that is what made this a good competition.”

Connet and Kettles have a best finish of eighth in the national event and the Edinburgh-based angler said Grafham will be a real test against some of the best anglers in Britain.

Kettles added: “Local knowledge is power, but we will go down early, do our homework and see what happens.”

