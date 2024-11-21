Longstanding accountancy practice expands into flagship Edinburgh offices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s longest standing firms of chartered accountants and business advisers has expanded into new offices in the Haymarket area of Edinburgh.

Saffery has had an office in Edinburgh for more than 30 years and its 65-strong team are now based in almost 6,000 sq ft of office space on the fourth floor of 9 Haymarket Square. The new building has exceptional sustainability credentials, with BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A ratings, and is located at the heart of the acclaimed £350m mixed-use Haymarket Edinburgh development.

After signing a lease on the office space early in the year, Saffery has since completed a full internal fit-out to create a contemporary open plan working environment with meeting rooms and break-out areas. The firm was previously based at Edinburgh Quay.

Sean McGinness, partner and head of Saffery’s Edinburgh office, said: “Completing this move and opening our new office is a major milestone in our long history in Edinburgh and gives us a superb base in what has quickly become one of the city’s most sought-after business addresses.

“Crucially, it also gives us the space to continue growing. We’re already looking to expand our business advisory, audit, tax and corporate teams at all levels in the coming months and being based in a landmark building, that is designed around occupier and employee wellbeing where people aspire to work, will ensure we continue to attract the very best people into our firm.”

Sean added: “As we continue to expand, we wanted an office that is synonymous with our forward-looking and responsible approach to business, as well as demonstrating our longstanding commitment to our clients and our people.

“In addition, the Haymarket Edinburgh development is home to several of Scotland’s other leading professional services firms, and there’s no doubt we complement this further thanks to our reputation for being one of the leading landed estates and private wealth advisers in Scotland. All this combined, makes 9 Haymarket Square the perfect new home for us.”

Established services that Saffery offers in Edinburgh include accounting, audit, assurance, tax, VAT, corporate finance and business advisory. The team advises clients on both personal and business affairs, as well as assisting at all phases of wealth generation, preservation and succession.

In Edinburgh, Saffery also has dedicated sector experts spanning owner-managed businesses and entrepreneurs, private wealth and family trusts, agricultural, rural businesses, hospitality, real estate, recruitment, professional practices, international business, charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Saffery was established in 1855 making it one of the UK’s longest-standing independent accounting firms. Today it employs more than 1,200 people across nine UK offices.