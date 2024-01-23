Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six Lothian bakeries and butchers picked up prizes at the 2024 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards, with three of them walking away with two prizes each. The awards were handed out a ceremony in Cumbernauld presented by TV star Carol Smillie, with Newtongrange bakery Pastel winning a gold award in the hot savoury category for its chicken and chorizo pie, and a silver award in the steak pie category.

Speaking about the success, Pastel's delighted manager Paula Swan told the Evening News: "It's been a fun week. It has been amazing.

"We have only been open for four or five years and had only been open for six months or so when the pandemic hit and we had to shut.

"We have had so much support from the local community and these awards are the icing on the cake.

"I want to thank my mum Pat, she is like my right hand man, and all the rest of the team here also. We are a tiny family team but we work hard. So fingers crossed the success keeps coming."

The Main Street bakery's success has been recognised by Midlothian MP Owen Thompson, who has tabled an Early Day Motion urging the House of Commons to congratulate the baker on its success and acknowledge its “incredible accomplishment” as a testament to the dedication, creativity and hard work of the team, and “applauds the bakery’s commitment to excellence, combined with an innovative approach and attention to quality” and wish Pastel continued success and acclaim in the future.

Paula Swan (second from right) picks up an award for Pastel's steak pies at the ceremony from host Carol Smilie.

Another double winner from Lothian was David Stein Butchers in Bathgate, which was named first runner-up for the main award, World Champion, and picked up a bronze award for its macaroni pie.

Dunbar Community Bakery also walked away with two awards, a silver award in the hot savoury category for its beef bourgignon pie, and a bronze award for its macaroni pie.

The other Lothian winners were the Premium Bakery in Prestonpans, which won a bronze award for its bridies, Hugh Black and Sons in Bathgate, which took the gold award in the macaroni pie category, and Boghall Butchers in Bathgate, which won a silver award in the hot savoury section for its duck leg in maple sauce pie.

James Pirie & Son of Blairgowrie, who won the competition in 2018, 2020 and 2022 as well as taking the title World Scotch Pie Champion of Champions in 2021 with their iconic Scotch Pie, picked up the top prize at this year's awards, being named the world champion at the 2024 event.

