Lothians DJ wins Hitched Wedding UK Awards

Mobile Sounds Wedding and Disco was recognised as one of the UK's top wedding professional in the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.

Hitched.co.uk, a leading wedding planning platform and part of The Knot Worldwide Inc., has announced the winners of the fourth annual Hitched Wedding Awards.

Over 28,000 wedding vendors registered on the site have all been in the running to win this acclaimed industry title, and Mobile Sounds Wedding and Disco has been announced as one of the crowned winners.

Mobile Sounds Wedding and Disco has been named a winner in the Music and DJs category, making them one of the most recommended professionals by wedding planning couples in the UK. DJ Robert is the heart behind the scenes, "we create moments that turn in to a memory"

Kieran and Amey playing Mr and Mrs

Hitched crown their winners based on the number of positive reviews wedding businesses’ have attained from clients in 2024, because there’s no better judge for the Hitched Wedding Awards than engaged and newly married couples themselves!

Wedding vendors on Hitched have to collect a minimum of 8 reviews with an average rating of 4.75/5 from January 1st - December 31st 2024 to be in with a chance of winning.

Couples using Hitched to plan their wedding rely on more than 190,000 reviews to find and book the best wedding pros in their area - signifying the importance of these nnual awards.

After analysing reviews on the Hitched.co.uk website, Mobile Sounds Wedding and Disco was crowned one of the winners in their category which is a huge credit to their service within the wedding industry.

Kieran with his family and friends at Harvest Moon Weddings

As of today, you can view the full winners list on Hitched. This badge of honour will serve as a marker of quality to the hundreds of thousands of couples who use Hitched to find and book wedding vendors they can trust.

Being awarded a Hitched Wedding Award isn’t just a badge of honour for the winning vendors - it also acts as a marker of quality and trust in their services.

Speaking about the weight of this award, José Melo, Vice President of Sales EMEA, LATAM & India at The Knot Worldwide Inc says, “The wedding industry is becoming increasingly refined, with vendor services and wedding standards reaching new heights. Modern couples want assurance that the vendors they choose are reliable and capable of delivering on their needs. This makes achieving such recognition vital in today’s dynamic and demanding wedding landscape.

The Hitched Wedding Awards reward vendors who consistently go above and beyond for their clients. We are proud to celebrate the UK’s most recommended wedding vendors for their incredible dedication, passion, and their unmatched commitment to making every customer’s experience unforgettable for all the right reasons.”

With over 28,000 wedding businesses listed in the Hitched directory, the quality of service and level of customer care delivered by the winners is not to be underestimated. Many vendors within the wedding industry rely on trust and reputation to grow their businesses, which is why the Hitched Wedding Awards are won solely on customer reviews.

“This award has become an industry staple, giving couples confidence and assurance in their vendor choices. Wedding planning couples recognise Hitched Wedding Award winners as trusted and reliable professionals, making these vendors a top choice for their special day. The award shows that this business and the service they provide is truly valued by past clients, and in this industry, that goes a long way,” adds Melo.

The Wedding Awards include the following categories: Wedding Venues, Photographers, Videography, Music and DJs, Cars and Travel, Stationery, Favours, Decoration Hire, Mobile Bar Services, Photo Booth, Marquee & Tipi Hire, Florists, Wedding Entertainment, Wedding Planners, Wedding Cakes, Catering, Bridal Shops & Jewellery, Groomswear Shops, Beauty, Hair & Makeup, Celebrants, Toastmasters, Honeymoons, Something Different and Others, and can be found in the complete list of winners here: https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-awards

