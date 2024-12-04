Lothians small businesses celebrated at House of Lords

Local firms highlighted at event for inspiring UK entrepreneurs ahead of Small Business Saturday.

Julie Begbie Happiness Psychologist and Small Business Mentor and Gail Logan Leadership Coach were among the small businesses joining a special reception at the House of Lords on Monday, to celebrate Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Taking place on December 7, the campaign celebrates small business success and encourages people to 'shop local' and support businesses in their communities.

Hosted by Small Business Saturday, in partnership with the campaign’s founder and principal supporter American Express, the event in Westminster honoured Julie & Gail as part of this year’s SmallBiz100.

Julie Begbie and Gail Logan at The House of Lords

The SmallBiz100 is a line-up of 100 brilliant small businesses from all over the country, which have been spotlighted in the lead-up to Small Business Saturday.

Julie Begbie, founder of The Happy Small Business Company and Gail Logan, founder of Kore Transformation, were featured in recognition of their inspiring entrepreneurial journeys, which has seen them championing confidence, leadership, and business growth among women, empowering countless leaders and entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and achieve success in their careers and businesses.

The House of Lords event kicks off a week of celebrations ahead of Small Business Saturday, as it marks the contribution of the nation’s 5.5 million small businesses to communities, the local economy and wider society.

Julie: "Being celebrated at the House of Lords was amazing—and even more special because I got to share the moment with my amazing business bestie, Gail! IIt’s a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit that drives small businesses like ours to thrive.

"My mission has always been to support small business owners, helping them tackle challenges, build confidence, and achieve their dreams. This recognition is a reminder of the magic we create when we dare to dream big and lift each other up along the way.”

Gail said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised at the House of Lords for the work I am so passionate about—helping women overcome self-doubt, embrace their unique strengths, and lead with unwavering confidence. This recognition highlights the importance of inspiring female leaders to believe in their potential and take bold steps towards success.”

Small business owners from across the UK and MPs from across the political spectrum came together at the reception with the Small Business Minister, Gareth Thomas MP, speaking at the event and meeting many entrepreneurs.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Small businesses like The Happy Small Business Company and Kore Transformation deliver incredible value across their local community and the wider economy, so it is wonderful to have celebrated their contribution at the House of Lords.

“Public support is absolutely vital for small businesses across the UK, so we urge everyone up and down the country to get behind them on Small Business Saturday and beyond.”

A grassroots, not-for-profit campaign, Small Business Saturday was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010. American Express remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK, as part of its ongoing support of the UK high street and commitment to encouraging consumers to shop small.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, online, in offices and in stores; from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b businesses like accountants and plumbers.

Many small businesses celebrate the day by hosting events, offering promotions, and collaborating with other small businesses.

This weekend, Julie at The Happy Business Company is celebrating the campaign by giving away a free Extraordinary 2025 Pack—everything you need to dream BIG, design a tailored daily plan, and make 2025 your most extraordinary year yet! Find all the details here: https://www.facebook.com/juliebegbie

This weekend Gail Logan at Kore Transformation will be marking the campaign by giving away exclusive access to her Leadership Toolkit. Packed with valuable guides on overcoming self-doubt, creating balance, managing difficult conversations, and more, it’s designed to empower female leaders to thrive with confidence and clarity.

Gail is proud to celebrate the strength and potential of women in leadership and invites you to join her in making bold strides forward. You’ll find all the details on Saturday, December h7 ere: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gail-logan/

Running for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK's most successful business campaign, engaging millions around the value of small businesses and seeing billions of pounds spent with small firms on the day.

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said: “With the festive period fast approaching, it’s heartening that public support for small businesses remains strong. Small Business Saturday is a campaign which remains as important now as when it first began. That’s why American Express is proud to champion the nation’s much-loved independent businesses as principal supporter, encouraging the nation to shop small.”