Love Your Business networking club unveils new charity partner

The club was debuted in 2018 by Michelle Brown, founder of the eponymous PR agency, to help businesses build their networks, share referrals and contacts, and hear from inspiring guest speakers, who have included California-based environmental entrepreneur Paul Tasner, who established PulpWorks; Chris van der Kuyl, chairman and co-founder of 4J Studios; and Alice Thompson, business coach and co-founder of Social Bite.

The venture, which has been running online since the first lockdown, said that it has for years supported various charities and social enterprises, donating 50 per cent of ticket sales from the events and providing PR and marketing support.

Gemma Fleet of Epilepsy Scotland, says she is looking forward to helping raise awareness of how the condition affects people in employment, for example. Picture: contributed.

Last year it supported Invisible Cities, which trains people who have experienced homelessness to become tour guides, and it has now selected Epilepsy Scotland, which is focused on improving the mental, physical and financial wellbeing of people with the condition, which affects 55,000 people in Scotland.

Gemma Fleet, fundraising manager at the charity, welcomed it being chosen as the new Love Your Business 2022 charity partner. “I am really looking forward to working closely with Michelle and her team to help raise awareness of epilepsy, highlight how it affects people in employment, and ways in which business-owners can support their employees, as well as understanding that epilepsy is ‘more than seizures’.”

The Love Your Business networking club runs online on the last Thursday of every month, from 11am till noon.

