Lovell roots for the environment in South Queensferry

Lovell, in collaboration with Queensferry Community Council, recently organised a successful volunteering day to enhance the green spaces along South Queensferry High Street.

Nearby, Lovell is building The Crossings at Bridgewater Village. This mixed-tenure development includes 100 new homes for social rent in partnership with Sanctuary Housing Association, 185 build-to-rent homes for Simple Life (part of the Sigma Capital Group) and 113 homes for sale on the open market by Lovell.

The day, which forms part of a broader commitment by Lovell to improving the environment, saw five green-fingered volunteers from Lovell rolling up their sleeves to contribute to local improvements.

The volunteer team was joined by Niamh Waldron, ESG Director at Sigma and Neil McKinlay, Environment Sub-Convenor of South Queensferry Community Council. Together, the group spent the day removing weeds and overgrown plants and cultivating the area's natural green spaces.

Kevin Kelly – Site Manager (Lovell) Niamh Waldron – ESG Director (Simple Life part of the Sigma Capital Group) Kris Deleon - Graduate Architectural Technologist (Lovell) Brian Thomas - Senior Site Manager (Lovell) Tracey Stewart – Document Controller (Lovell) Neil McKinlay – Environment Sub-Conveyor, Queensferry Community Council and Rotary Club

Each new Lovell home for social rent is designed with energy efficiency in mind, featuring high-performance insulation, solar panels, and modern appliances to minimise environmental impact and reduce energy costs for residents. At The Crossings, the development design incorporates natural green spaces and water management systems to enhance biodiversity, active travel routes and public realm spaces.

In addition to the environmental credentials, The Crossing development is set to significantly enhance the local community by providing a care home, a new school, new commercial spaces, as well as the equivalent of over 300 new jobs in the area.

Lovell has a strong track record of environmental leadership, becoming the first construction company in the UK to achieve accredited science-based emission reduction targets and, in 2012, the first non-FTSE 350 company ever to be included in the Climate Disclosure Leadership Index. Between 2010 and 2020, Lovell reported a 62% reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, and last year (2023) diverted 99% of waste created nationally from landfill.

Tony Rankin, regional managing director at Lovell in Scotland, said: "We are immensely proud not only of building homes but also of supporting the communities around them. Days like this offer a great opportunity for our team to engage with the local area and make a tangible difference on the ground. The Crossings development in South Queensferry is more than just a housing project; it is a commitment to creating a thriving, sustainable community that meets the needs of its residents while respecting and enhancing the local environment."

Niamh Waldron, ESG Director at Sigma Capital, said: "Having the opportunity to be involved, meet local people and make a positive contribution to the communities where we operate is a key part of my role as ESG Director, and I was delighted to join the volunteering day at South Queensferry and discuss plans for possible future engagement and activities. I look forward to close collaboration, building strong partnerships and supporting where we can going forward."

Neil McKinlay, Environment Sub-Convenor of South Queensferry Community Council, added: "The contribution by the Lovell team is greatly appreciated and demonstrates the power of community collaboration in enhancing our shared spaces. I look forward to seeing the continued positive impact of this development on South Queensferry."

