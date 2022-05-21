Luxury fashion retailer set to move into former BhS on Princes Street

Flannels, owned by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, will move into the ground and first floors of the building.

The news will come as a major boost for retail on Princes Street after a number of closures and relocations into the new St James’ Quarter - leaving behind empty units.

BhS was part of the city centre landscape from 1967 until its closure in 2016.

The former BhS on Princes Street, Edinburgh. (Pic: Andy O'Brien)

The store was purpose-built and is Category B-listed by Historic Scotland in 2008 because it was among the first “panel buildings” – so-called because of a group of city planners who were pursuing proposals to create a continuous first-floor walkway along the length of Princes Street.

Since then the site has undergone major refurbishment with Premier Inn opening a hotel at the rear on Rose Street.

Now, Flannels is set to take over 24,000 square feet of the listed building.

The let has been managed by LaSalle Investment Management - in 2020 the agents were also given permission to build a huge gym in the basement.