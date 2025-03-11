Luxury new homes in idyllic village near Edinburgh

A boutique development of five luxury homes has been released for sale in the picturesque village of Ratho - The Landings, an exclusive project by Carmichael Homes.

Nestled on the banks of the Union Canal, this limited collection of only five detached five-bedroom homes offers a rare opportunity for buyers seeking a blend of a peaceful countryside village and easy access to Edinburgh.

Located just 20 minutes from the Capital by car, The Landings provides a calm retreat with excellent amenities nearby. Residents are within easy reach of the newly opened Lost Shore Surf Resort, which features world-class surfing and three high-quality restaurants, as well as the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena and scenic canal-side walking routes.

The Landings - Bedroom

With prices starting at £580,00, the development includes properties such as Monkland House (£580,000) and The Crinan (£585,000), both offering energy efficient designs and contemporary living spaces.

All homes at The Landings feature spacious interiors, high-quality finishes, and a layout that balances elegance with practicality. Generously sized bedrooms, open-plan kitchen and dining areas, and dedicated utility rooms ensure both comfort and functionality. Every home includes a front and back garden, with the option of a rear detached garage.

Scott Carmichael, Managing Director of Carmichael Homes, said: “The Landings is a truly special project, offering just five bespoke homes in this beautiful setting. With thoughtfully designed layouts and an emphasis on space, sustainability, and quality, these homes provide the perfect balance of luxury and practicality. Ratho’s combination of countryside living, excellent amenities, and convenient access to Edinburgh makes it an ideal setting for modern family life.”

The largest home in the development, The Caledonian House, has already reserved off-plan, with strong interest in the remaining properties. Prospective buyers are encouraged to act quickly to avoid missing out.

For more information, visit thelandingsratho.co.uk or contact Knight Frank, the exclusive selling agents, on 0131 222 9600 or via email at [email protected].