Major Edinburgh office building goes green after £20 million overhaul

Knight Property Group said it had taken the decision to “remodel, redevelop and refurbish” 4-5 Lochside Avenue in Edinburgh Park rather than demolish it.

The 43,000 sq ft pavilion-style building achieved practical completion this week and developers said it now “sets the standard for sustainable office redevelopment in Edinburgh Park”. The building now offers open-plan office accommodation, ranging from 14,000 to 43,000 square feet, configured over three floors.

James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight Property Group, said: “Our original vision was to redevelop the building to an extremely high standard, offering occupiers a contemporary and modern working environment, but crucially all set within a highly sustainable and net carbon neutral office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4-5 Lochside Avenue was originally purchased in January 2020 from LaSalle Investment Management and sits on a three-acre site in the heart of Edinburgh Park.

“We are totally committed to take action on climate change and sustainability and this is embedded in the core culture of our business and at the heart of all our developments.

“4-5 Lochside Avenue is one of the strongest buildings in Edinburgh Park and achieving completion and delivering it during the pandemic is a significant milestone.”

The building is being billed as the only all-electric newly completed development in Edinburgh at present and features “a host of sustainability and well-being enhancements”.

Cameron Stott, director of property consultancy JLL, said: “Sustainability and wellness are quite rightly now prerequisite requirements for occupiers and Knight really grasped and embraced this agenda throughout the development of 4-5 Lochside Avenue.

“It is now one of the strongest and most sustainable properties in Edinburgh Park and we anticipate strong occupier demand for the space.”

Angela Lowe, senior director of CBRE, added: “We anticipate that 4-5 Lochside Avenue will be an attractive prospect for many occupiers due to the high specification, strong environmental credentials and excellent connectivity.”

JLL and CBRE are joint letting agents for Knight Property Group at 4-5 Lochside Avenue.

Edinburgh Park is home to some 7,000 employees with surrounding occupiers including JP Morgan, Regus, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland.

The 4-5 Lochside Avenue building was purchased in January 2020 from LaSalle Investment Management and sits on a three-acre site in the heart of Edinburgh Park.

A message from the Editor: