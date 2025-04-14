Major Livingston employer invests in its emerging leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Valneva Scotland selected six colleagues, identified as high potential individuals, for a prestigious emerging leaders programme.

Six rising stars at Scotland's largest vaccine manufacturer, Valneva Scotland, have embarked on an emerging leaders programme, equipping them with skills for life and helping unlock their full potential.

Throughout 2024, Valneva Scotland has invested a significant six figure sum in training and development initiatives for its highly-skilled team based at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Livingston.

To continually provide development opportunities and boost future leadership, six colleagues were selected from their end of year review as high potential individuals for this course. Covering multiple departments and skill sets including human resources, quality and manufacturing, the six candidates are Nicole Clark, Hannah Mainstone, Louise Nugent, Erin McNab, Lara McQue and Rachel Wilson.

Vistage Emerging Leaders is a two-year programme, led by entrepreneur and business leader Jo Macsween, based around 12 core leadership competencies. The competencies span personal, interpersonal, team and organisational skills from accountability and communication to team management and business strategy.

Comprising of bi-monthly face to face coaching sessions with guest speakers and ongoing mentoring from leaders in various sectors, participants become well-rounded business leaders equipped to execute on high-level initiatives and lead teams effectively.

Louise Nugent is one of the six colleagues participating in the Emerging Leaders Programme. She said: “The Emerging Leaders Programme is helping to build our confidence as leaders and we are proud to be taking steps towards being the next generation of strong leaders at Valneva.”

Jeanette Rigby, Director Human Resources at Valneva Scotland Ltd added: “Leadership, and specifically supporting our aspiring colleagues in leadership roles, is a key component of our People Plan. We’re proud to offer a range of development opportunities for our team but this emerging leaders programme is a new offering for Valneva and we’re already seeing the impact.

“We recognise the value a great leader can add to a business, and we want to help unlock the potential of all of our team which is why we continue to invest in this area.”