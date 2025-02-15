Manorah Edinburgh’s first full halal thai street food

Published 15th Feb 2025
Revamped Thai Halal street food in Clerk street, Edinburgh.

Our family-run Thai halal street food and dessert restaurant, located on Edinburgh's bustling Clerk Street, is excited to announce its grand opening on February 15. We offer an authentic taste of Thailand with a commitment to quality and tradition.

With recipes passed down through generations, we pride ourselves on serving a variety of flavorful dishes and decadent desserts, all prepared with the finest halal ingredients.

Our warm, welcoming atmosphere reflects the love and care we put into each meal, ensuring a memorable dining experience for every guest.

As a family, we are dedicated to sharing our passion for Thai cuisine with the Edinburgh community, creating a space where food, culture, and family come together.

Bangkok Fried Rice & Beef Massaman Curry

Bangkok Fried Rice & Beef Massaman Curry

Beef satay & toast With homemade peanut sauce&sweet pickled vinegar

Beef satay & toast With homemade peanut sauce&sweet pickled vinegar

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

Manorah Thai Halal Street Food & Desserts

Manorah Thai Halal Street Food & Desserts

