McQueens Dairies opens new distribution depot in Loanhead

McQueens Dairies staff (LtoR) David Murrie, Mark Broghan, Kevin Robertson, Barry Carty, at the new depot in Loanhead.

Its new 12,000 sqft depot at Bilston Glen Industrial Estate, which is three times the size of its previous facility, will serve the company’s tens of thousands of doorstep delivery customers from Whitburn in West Lothian to the City of Edinburgh and across to Dunbar in East Lothian.

The new depot employs 55 staff, and that number is expected to increase by a further 20 per cent in the next 12 months as demand for deliveries from residential, offices and private nurseries within the area continues to grow.

The family business, which specialises in doorstep deliveries, was founded in 1995 by company chairman Mick McQueen and his wife Meg, and now operates distribution depots in Scotland and north of England employing hundreds of staff including the couple’s five children who hold senior positions within the business.

McQueens Dairies’ new Loanhead distribution depot.

Speaking about the new depot in Midlothian, Michael McQueen, managing director of McQueens Dairies, said: “The expansion of our Loanhead distribution centre reflects the significant increase in demand for doorstep deliveries we have experienced, and for returnable glass bottles to reduce single use plastic, as well as accommodating the future growth of the business in Edinburgh and Lothian.

"Our customer base is now in the tens of thousands, an increase of almost fourfold since June 2018, and we are also supplying tens of thousands of glass bottles every week, around five times as many over the same time period.”

The company has also appointed Barry Carty as the new site logistics manager to support the business and its growth, following 20 years with multiple retailer Asda.

Barry Carty, new site logistics manager at Loanhead for McQueens Dairies added: “This is an exciting time to join the business as it continues to achieve impressive growth across the region.