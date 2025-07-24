Meet the holiday home hosts giving charity workers free trips to Edinburgh

An amazing initiative is turning un-booked holiday homes and hotel rooms into thank-you stays for the UK’s charity heroes, and now some of Edinburgh’s most beautiful properties are part of it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the UK, an innovative scheme called Room to Reward is helping recognise the dedication of volunteers and charity staff by gifting them short breaks in otherwise unused hotel rooms and holiday accommodation. These stays don’t cost the guests a penny; they’re donated by property owners who want to show appreciation to the people quietly making a difference in their communities.

Now, The Edinburgh Address and Adore Scotland, female-led holiday home companies, have proudly joined the scheme. Their first donation is a stylish two-bedroom apartment in Newington, one of the capital’s most characterful neighbourhoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to be part of the Room to Reward initiative and hugely grateful to our property owners who are on board and happy to donate their unsold nights in Edinburgh,” said Anna Morris, Managing Director of The Edinburgh Address and Adore Scotland. “It’s a fantastic way to give something back to the Hidden Heroes who dedicate their time and energy to supporting others.”

One of Adore Scotland's Edinburgh holiday homes

Both companies - sister brands - are known for their carefully curated holiday homes across Scotland, and this new partnership reflects their ongoing commitment to responsible travel and community values.

Anna continued: “Our first rewardee - a volunteer for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance - will be staying at one of our lovely apartments with their family soon, and we can’t wait to welcome them!”

Room to Reward works with over 800 charities across the UK, identifying those who go above and beyond, from carers and support workers to volunteers and community leaders, and offering them a well-earned break in properties generously donated by the hospitality industry.

The Edinburgh Address and Adore Scotland hope this will be just the beginning and are already in conversation with more of their owners to expand the offering.