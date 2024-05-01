Megan makes her mark as legal firm's first trainee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ralph Sayer, the Edinburgh-based solicitors and estate agents, has broken new ground with the recruitment of its first trainee.

Napier University law graduate Megan Kane joins the firm on a two-year traineeship having recently attained her Diploma In Professional Legal Practice from Strathclyde University.

As well as focusing on residential conveyancing during her time with the company, Megan will also have exposure to the expanding estate agency side of the business and also private client work.

Megan Kane.

It’s a landmark occasion for the legal firm which was established in October 2022 and chief executive Ivan Ralph said: “We pride ourselves on being a close-knit, no-nonsense team with a shared vision. The business is growing rapidly and we’re at the stage where we now have the capacity to take on a Trainee Solicitor and I’m sure Megan will be an excellent addition to the Ralph Sayer family.

“Taking on Trainees is a great way for firms to give back to the profession and Megan will soon be put to work for the benefit of our clients. The traineeship is for an initial two-year contract but I hope that Megan will flourish with us and will be keen to remain with the firm thereafter and play her part in the future of the business going forward.

“There are a lot more law graduates now than there are traineeships available and as result of that it can often be difficult for graduates to get a traineeship lined up. I’m delighted to have Megan as part of the team and look forward to helping her develop during her time with us.”

As part of the traineeship, standard PEAT quarterly performance reviews will be undertaken while Megan will have 60 hours of Continued Professional Development at Ralph Sayer.

“Joining Ralph Sayer as a trainee solicitor marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my legal career,” said Edinburgh-born Megan.