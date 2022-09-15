Melville chairwoman stands down after five years in role

Elected to the position in 2017, Caron’s time as chairwoman at the Dalkeith-based housing association has seen progress through a challenging period including negotiating the Covid pandemic, a move to new hybrid working models, the retirement of a number of key personnel, as well as combatting the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Despite these obstacles, her time in the role has seen a period of sustained growth with Melville now owning and managing over 2,080 homes, more than at any point in its history.

“I’m immensely proud of all that Melville has achieved during my time as chair,” said Caron.

Melville Housing Association chief executive John McMorrow and former chair of the board Caron Quinn.

“With the incredibly difficult times ahead for the whole country, never has there been a greater need for high quality, affordable social housing, and as I stand down I’m confident that Melville is in a strong position to deliver the homes and services required.

“I would like to thank board members, both past and present, and our previous and current CEOs for their constant support, which has made my time as chair both enjoyable and rewarding.”

While stepping down from the position of chair, Caron will continue to sit on Melville’s Board where she’s been a member since 2014, a role she fulfills alongside her day job as director of corporate services/ deputy CEO at Govan Housing Association.

“Caron has served as chair during as difficult a period as any I can remember in my time in social housing, and I’d like to express my deep gratitude for the leadership she’s provided,” said Melville chief executive John McMorrow.

“I’m delighted she’ll be remaining on the board to continue to provide help and guidance through what promises to be another challenging period.”