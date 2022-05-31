Menzies Aviation checks in to coalition working to achieve carbon-neutral flying

Edinburgh-based Menzies Aviation has announced that it has joined a coalition of airlines, airports, and oil companies aligning efforts to achieve carbon-neutral flying – becoming the first aviation fuel services business to sign up.

By Emma Newlands
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 12:30 pm

Menzies – one of Scotland’s oldest companies – has checked into Clean Skies for Tomorrow (CST), which is led by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with the Rocky Mountain Institute and the Energy Transitions Commission.

The Scottish global aviation logistics specialist said a key goal of CST is to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) – which is powered by sources including agricultural waste and carbon captured from the air – to reach a tenth of the global fuel supply by 2030, from less than 1 per cent of all total jet fuel demand currently.

Read More

Read More
Menzies flies back into profitability as talks with Kuwaiti suitor continue

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Menzies, which is being taken over by a Kuwaiti firm, said its fuel teams have already performed SAF refuels of commercial flights in both the UK and US and are implementing management of change procedures for the receipt and handling of the eco-friendly product at some fuel farm locations.

Additionally, the company said it has implemented its All In Sustainability strategy, which includes a commitment of becoming carbon neutral for certain emissions by 2033, which coincides with its 200th anniversary.

Morven McCrindle, executive vice president of fuels at Menzies Aviation, hailed the firm being the first of its kind to join CST, as it works to support sustainable aviation. “We recognise the need to reduce our emissions, and will continue to explore and implement changes that will not only help us reach our goals, but also support our customers on their journeys to net zero.”

Menzies says its sign-up to the Clean Skies for Tomorrow coalition comes as it takes its efforts to support sustainable aviation to new heights. Picture: Monty Rakusen.
EdinburghScotland