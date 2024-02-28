Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber Business Awards, finalists announced

Keith Barbour, chamber president said: "The chamber team would like to say a huge thank you to every business who entered and the calibre of entries and finalists has been phenomenal.

High Growth Business of the Year: The Aerial Man, Flowcopter Ltd, Ingenza Ltd, MadeByOrocco. Best Innovation in Business: The Aerial Man, Alive Photos Ltd, Brand Satellite, Melville Golf Centre.Best Environmental Impacts: Agilico, NSD Labels, Saltire Hospitality, Stewart Brewing.Best Commitment to Youth Development: CSY Architects, Ingenza Ltd, Pigeon Penguin, Wild Cairns.Best Community Impact: Midlothian View, Penicuik Storehouse, Teapot Trust SCIO, WanderWomen Scotland. Best Tourism Business: Dalkeith Country Park, Rosslyn Chapel, Scottish Seabird Centre, WanderWomen Scotland.Food & Drink Producer of the Year: Belhaven Smokehouse, The Crumbleologist, Stewart Brewing, Winton Brewery.Best Eatery: Parrilla Argentinian Grill, The Radhuni, Rosslyn Chapel Coffee Shop (by Saltire Hospitality), Secret Herb Garden Café & Bistro.Family Business of the Year: The Brand Family, Macmac Cleaning Services Ltd, Saltire Hospitality, True Potential Wealth Management.New Business of the Year: Fidra Scaffolding Ltd, Gensource, Healthcraft Herbs Ltd, Table Sense Technologies Ltd.Micro Business of the Year: Beyond Green, Edinburgh Cider Co, Learn to Grow Ltd, Macmac Cleaning Services Ltd, Station House Bakery.SME of the Year: Audio Light Systems Ltd, CSY Architects, MNB Networks Ltd, Saltire Hospitality.