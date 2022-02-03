Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber to launch young professionals group

Stock photo of a previous Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce meeting.

The official launch event will take place at Yotel, 68-73 Queen Street, Edinburgh on Thursday, March 3 (5pm to 7pm). This new group is designed to help develop the careers of young people by promoting cross-industry networking and educational opportunities.

The bi-monthly gathering is intended to help forge new business relationships and renew existing bonds which may have been lost due to the pandemic. So, if you are a Lothians Young Professional aged between 18 and 30 then you should consider heading along.

A chamber spokesman said: "If you are a business owner/manager we hope you can spread the word to any Young Professionals in your organisation and invite them to attend this new event.

"For the inaugural gathering you can accompany your young professional."