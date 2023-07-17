After months of planning, Loanhead is getting set to welcome a new arrival to its restaurant scene with Parrilla Argentinian Grill opening to the public on Wednesday, July 19, at the site of the old Village Inn pub.

The premises at 30-34 Fountain Place, Loanhead, has been transformed to create a vibrant, contemporary stakehouse restaurant. Parrilla said it specialises in high quality, dry-aged beef, South American flavours and an eclectic mix of wines to complement this. In addition, there are various other offerings on the menu, including chicken, fish and vegetarian dishes.

The new restaurant is the second in the Parrilla family and co-owners and brothers Nazim and Ateeq Ahmed are confident that it will be as popular as its Musselburgh restaurant.

Parrilla Argentinian Grill will open a new restaurant in Loanhead on Wednesday.

Nazim said: “The idea behind Parrilla was to bring something unique to Loanhead and the wider area, while using locally-sourced core ingredients.

“We opened in Musselburgh in 2017 and the restaurant is well established. We have a nice mix of local, regular clients and people from elsewhere who are looking for something different. When we were considering where to located our second restaurant, Loanhead seemed like an obvious choice as there isn’t anything like Parrilla in the town at the moment.

"Our restaurant is inspired by the Argentine way of life and its food. Argentine cuisine is a fascinating mix of cultures combining extravagant South American and Mediterranean flavours.

“Sustainability is very important to us and we have been working with some of best butchers in Scotland and small farms with high animal welfare. Our beef is selected from small-batch, sustainable farms who grass feed the animals throughout the summer and use silage (a type of natural grass fodder) in winter. This natural process means our products are as environmentally friendly as possible.

“We are a family-run restaurant with a strong desire to create provide exceptional hospitality. Hospitality runs through our veins, with years of experience in prestigious establishments, such as Gleneagles.”