Two award-winning Midlothian curry restaurants helped 2024 get off to a cheerier start for deprived children in and around Edinburgh by raising £3,000.

Iitihaas in Dalkeith and Radhuni in Loanhead paid £1 into Radio Forth’s ‘Mission Christmas’ appeal for each person who dined at either venue throughout December and on New Year’s Day.

The annual appeal is aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged children and young people affected by poverty, illness, neglect or who have additional needs.

Radio Forth and Cash for Kids charity staff with the £3,000 cheque received from Itihaas and Radhuni.

“This remarkable sum would not have been achieved without the help and enthusiasm of our customers and staff,” said Habibur Khan, managing partner of Radhuni, one of a handful of Indian-style restaurants in Scotland to have been awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence.

“The restaurants topped up the amount but our loyal customers pitched in with contributions and we are most grateful to them. Thanks are also due to our marvellous staff who worked around the clock in both restaurants - even on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.“

He went on: “Far too many children in our local communities do not enjoy the simple pleasures, comfort, warmth, experiences and loving support most of us take for granted. We were pleased to have helped make 2024 a brighter New Year for many of them.”

Victoria Hendry, Radio Forth’s charity manager, said: “We’re grateful to Itihaas and Radhuni and their customers for their ongoing support. The £1 on every diner idea was fantastic and has clearly worked with a wonderful donation of £3,000.

“This will support disadvantaged children living in our local communities this Winter. The donation couldn’t come at a better time, with living costs still crippling many families.’

In 2022 Itihaas and Radhuni raised £2,500 for the campaign by donating 10 per cent of their sit-in and takeaway food takings for almost three weeks in December.