A family-run Midlothian village cafe has announced its sad closure due to the mounting pressures of increasing costs.

Ian’s Wee Cafe, situated in the heart of Bilston, will close its doors for good on Saturday, April 26, after serving the community since July, 2023, at 5 Meadow Place.

After careful consideration and in light of ongoing challenges, the business will cease trading due to the “mounting pressures of increasing costs”, including the minimum wage rise, higher employer National Insurance contributions, and the ever-rising price of utilities. The closure has also been compounded by difficulties with the cafe’s location.

Thanking locals for their support over the past two years, Ian’s Wee Cafe owner Callum Anderson said: “This has been an incredibly difficult decision, but one we’ve made with a lot of thought and care. Ian’s Wee Cafe was built with community at its heart, and we’re so proud of what it became.

“We want to thank everyone who walked through our doors, supported us, and became part of our wee family. While this chapter is closing, we’re grateful for every memory and hopeful for what comes next.”

The cafe has become a staple for locals, hosting numerous community groups, meetings, and events. It was a community hub where “friendships were formed and conversations were shared” according to the family behind it.

Family-run Ian's Wee Cafe in Bilston, Midlothian, will close its doors for good later this month. | Submitted

The owners, Callum and Louise Anderson, are incredibly proud of the impact the cafe has had on Bilston and the surrounding areas.

Callum added: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support from our community. The work we’ve put in, the 120-150 hours per week, hasn’t been easy, but every minute was worth it. We’re thankful to our loyal customers and our amazing staff who have stood by us through thick and thin.”

Ian’s Wee Cafe will be hosting a celebration event on Saturday, April 26 from 10am to 4pm to mark the closure. Customers are invited to join the Andersons for a final farewell, where they can pay what they want for food and drink. All proceeds will go toward helping clear the cafe’s remaining stock.

The event will also feature an equipment and inventory sale from April 26 - 29, with all fixtures and fittings available for purchase. For more information on the items for sale, visit: www.iansweecafe.com/insale.

This heartfelt decision to close marks the end of an era for the cafe, but it’s not goodbye yet with Ian’s Wee Cafe remaining open for its final two weeks. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9.30am-3pm, Friday 9.30am-2.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm.