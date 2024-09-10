A Midlothian Indian restaurant was named the best in the east of Scotland last night and was one of the five nominees for the national award.

The Bombay Lounge in Dalkeith was delighted to win the regional award at a packed Spice Awards ceremony at the Double Tree Hilton in Glasgow on Monday, September 9. It saw off 18 other nominees to win the east award, including Edinburgh’s Gurkha Bar and Restaurant, Masti, Mother India Cafe and Sabzi.

The Dalkeith High Street restaurant, which was named best in Scotland at the Scottish Curry Awards earlier this year, was beaten to the national prize at the Spice Awards by Rajpoot in Inverurie. It was also on the shortlist for the best takeaway in Scotland.

Staff from Bombay Lounge with their best Indian restaurant in east Scotland at the Spice Awards on Monday, September 9. Owner Michael Singh is pictured holding the award. | Submitted

Bombay Lounge owner Michael Singh was delighted to win the east award, and he was just happy to catch up with so many people from the industry last night.

He said: “We were up again some great restaurants. The judges enjoyed their meals when they came to visit us, we never knew they were judges until they finished. The restaurant was packed that night and they got to see how we deal with customers, chatting away to them all.

“Just to meet everybody in the industry is always great at awards ceremonies. It’s great to meet old friends and new people as well.

“We started 15 years ago, so it was good to catch up with so many people. There were nearly 2,000 people in the room last night.”

Bombay Lounge owner Michael Singh with Spice Awards host Des Clarke. | Submitted

Michael revealed he is still as enthusiastic now as he was when he opened Bombay Lounge in 2009.

He said: “We have still got the drive and heart to this, it feels like we just opened yesterday. I really enjoy running the restaurant. Big thanks to our customers and staff.

“Our staff do a really great job and are very passionate people. It feels like a family here at Bombay Lounge. We have got seven or eight different nationalities working here which is great.

“We won the Scottish Curry Award for best restaurant earlier this year and now this, we hope to win more awards before the end of the year.”