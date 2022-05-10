Midlothian recycling company wins three-year contract with Forestry and Land Scotland

The three-year contract, which covers a range of waste streams, includes the provision of bins, front-end loaders and skips for five key sites across Clydebank, Denny, Erskine, Rutherglen and West Calder.

Jamie Campbell, head of corporate sales at The NWH Group, based at Mayfield Industrial Estate, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Forestry and Land Scotland throughout the central belt.

“As a progressive business, every day we’re working hard to continue improving our sustainability credentials – both for us, and for our customers.

"We always seek to act in accordance with best practice, preserving and, where possible, enhancing the quality of the environment.

"This way of working, and our shared goals around sustainability, ensures the team at NWH is well aligned with Forestry and Land Scotland’s climate change plans so we are all working towards a common goal.”

Formed in April 2019, Forestry and Land Scotland (an amalgamation of Forestry Commission Scotland and Forest Enterprise Scotland) is the Scottish Government agency responsible for managing Scotland’s national forests and land to enhance biodiversity, support tourism and increase access to the green spaces that will help improve Scotland’s physical and mental health and well-being.

The Government agency also continues to provide vital timber supplies to support the rural economy.