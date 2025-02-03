Young people in Edinburgh and Midlothian will have their job chances boosted thanks to two of the UK’s top curry restaurants.

Itihaas in Dalkeith and The Radhuni in Loanhead raised £2,000 for Barnardo’s, Britain’s largest children’s charity, by donating one per cent of their food takings throughout December and into the New Year.

The cash is going to Barnardo’s Education, Training and Skills (ETS) service which helps disadvantaged people aged 16-29 into work by finding the best training and employment opportunities in their area.

In partnership with employers, schools, colleges and other charities, the ETS teams train and support more than 3,000 young people every year through 20 specialist centres.

Matin Khan, founder and executive chef of both the Midlothian restaurants, said: “Many kids and young adults are hampered in their search for employment by poor domestic situations, education, illness or other misfortune.

“Young people are our future and we are pleased to have played a part in improving their prospects of gaining employment to help them along life’s path.”

Barnardo’s fundraising manager Janice Gilroy added: “We would like to thank Matin, his son Habibur and all of the customers at Itihaas and The Radhuni restaurants for supporting our charity’s vital work and raising £2,000.

“This funding will help provide young people with skills and qualifications they can build on and develop throughout their working lives.”

In 2024, Matin was named the UK’s Curry Chef of the Year by trade magazine Curry Life, and The Radhuni was voted the UK’s Curry Restaurant of the Year.

The Radhuni also won the ‘Hidden Gem’ category for the Edinburgh, Fife and East Scotland region in the Scotsman newspaper’s Scran Awards.

The 120-seat restaurant in Loanhead is one of only five Indian-style restaurants in Scotland to have been awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence.