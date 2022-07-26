Midlothian's NWH Group goes for double appointment of Saltire Scholarship interns

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said this is the second year running that it has supported this programme, with both interns set to spend three months with the business until they return to university in the autumn.

Blair Inglis who is studying for a BSc (Hons) in maths, statistics, business analysis and technology at the University of Strathclyde, will be taking on a sustainability project branded “integral” to the company’s carbon-reduction programme.

Also undertaking a placement is Jake Mitchell, who is studying a MEng in chemical engineering at University of Strathclyde, and will be focused on a plant asset registering project as part of the business’ programme of continuous improvement.

Sean Harley, operations director at the firm, said: “NWH Group has very strong family values at its heart, and we’re committed to improving the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of the communities in which we operate. As such, growing talent from within, from the ground up, is essential to our on-going success.

“It’s really rewarding to be able to offer this opportunity to two bright young students taking their first steps on the career ladder whilst we benefit from the additional resources to deliver these vital projects.”

The NWH Group also noted that it last year donated £10,000 to Entrepreneurial Scotland’s #FundTheFuture campaign, while in April it said it had appointed high-profile chairman Colin Robertson as it moved into a “transformational phase of growth”.

Mr Inglis said: “The Saltire Scholarship programme is a brilliant way to gain an insight to the real world of work. I was drawn to this opportunity at NWH as the waste-management sector is fast-growing, so it's great to be part of a really dynamic industry whilst building my experience in data analytics. This will undoubtedly help my future career prospects.”