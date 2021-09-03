Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

HC-One, which operates Victoria Manor Nursing Home, plan to spend £8.5 million on a major upgrade.

The 18-bed facility reportedly had the highest total number of Covid related deaths of any care home in Edinburgh with 25. This was the tenth highest number of Covid linked deaths in the country.

Investing millions: Victoria Manor in Leith Pics Alan Peebles

The million investment will see twenty-three care homes, including Victoria Manor benefit from an exciting refurbishment and upgrade programme. The refurbishment was paused due to the pandemic, but work began in August and is due to be completed by October this year.

The refurbishment programme is part of HC-One’s vision to be the UK’s first-choice care provider in the communities it serves. The company say it is committed to fostering an environment that ‘truly feels like home’ with enhanced facilities.

The care home will undergo an extensive refurbishment programme with each area being thoughtfully designed to support the mind, body and soul. Victoria Manor will be opening, Saxe Coburg, a luxury, state-of-the-art accommodation within the home’s community.

HC-One Area Director, Heather Leighton said: “We’re really excited that our plans are safely underway at Victoria Manor. We look forward to seeing the end result, and when it is safe to do so, welcoming more visitors to see our new look.”

Located on Albert Street, in Leith, Victoria Manor care home offers short and long term care packages for the elderly in Edinburgh who require nursing and nursing memory care for those living with dementia.

