Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity discusses rural diversification and growth opportunities with Kinross business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Studio LBA welcomed Jim Fairlie MSP and Councillor Richard Watters to its Orwell Farm development

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning Scottish architecture practice, Studio LBA, welcomed Jim Fairlie MSP, Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity and MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, alongside Councillor Richard Watters, Councillor for Kinross-shire, for a tour of its rural base at Orwell Farm in Kinross.

Orwell Farm, located on the banks of Loch Leven, has undergone a remarkable transformation under the guidance of Studio LBA, evolving from a derelict agricultural steading into a modern, energy-efficient rural business hub. The building now hosts several growing enterprises, with Studio LBA proudly serving as the anchor tenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the development was named Net Zero Development of the Year at the 12th annual Scottish Property Awards. Judges recognised Orwell Farm as setting a new benchmark for sustainable commercial properties, achieving significant reductions in energy demand and carbon emissions throughout the design and construction process.

Jeff Manson and Lynsay Bell Manson with MSP Jim Fairlie and Councillor Richard Watters

The project retained the site's original agricultural character while incorporating clean energy solutions and low-impact construction methods, ultimately resulting in a net-zero Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating. Studio LBA is currently developing the next phase of Orwell Farm, planning permitting, which includes new light industrial units, small business pods and an outdoor focused nursery, helping diversify the farm’s offering

Lynsay Bell, Managing Director at Studio LBA, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Minister Fairlie and Councillor Watters to Orwell Farm and share the progress we’ve made in creating a vibrant, supportive space for rural businesses. As a rural-based SME, we’re incredibly proud of what’s been achieved so far – from building a strong community of local enterprises and growing our own business to developing an exciting pipeline of future plans that will create even more opportunities and provide vital support to the rural economy.

“It was also a valuable opportunity to discuss the current National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4) and the challenges it presents for rural businesses like ours. We’ve witnessed first-hand planning applications directly impacted due to the framework’s focus on urban areas and towns, and we know many others in the sector are facing similar frustrations. I’m hopeful that by continuing this conversation on a wider scale, we can collaborate on shaping a more balanced and supportive approach to rural development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity, said: “It was a pleasure to be shown around the impressive steadings and grounds of Orwell Farm. Studio LBA has done a fantastic job of transforming a once-derelict building into a vibrant hub of activity, supporting Kinross’s thriving business community.

“What stood out to me was the team’s commitment to sustainability and their determination to retain the site’s original character while introducing modern, energy-efficient design principles. Orwell Farm is a great example of how rural regeneration can be done thoughtfully and effectively, and it highlights the kind of ambition and innovation we need to see more of across Scotland.”