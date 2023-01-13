More than 30 family homes set for release this Easter in popular Midlothian village

The site at Pathhead off the A68 is allocated for housing in the Midlothian Local Development Plan and extends to almost seven acres. The proposals involve 34 “high quality and energy efficient houses” and four flats next to Tynewater Primary School at the southern edge of the village. The majority of homes are for private sale and the flats will provide affordable homes to be managed by Midlothian Council.

Muir said its plans would blend the “much needed” new homes with the existing community. Its proposals incorporate existing footpaths and include links from the new homes to the school, local parks and amenities.

Paul McKay, managing director, Fife-based Muir Homes, said: “We are pleased to announce the completion of this new site at Pathhead. It is part of Muir Homes’ commitment to build quality new homes in new communities across Scotland. Pathhead not only has its own vibrant community, it is a village on the edge of stunning countryside, with easy access to village, town, out-of-town and city shopping experiences nearby. It also has the advantage of being easily commutable to Edinburgh. The homes also allow space for home offices to support hybrid working.”

Britain's housebuilders are looking to ramp up the construction of new homes to plug the gap between demand and supply.