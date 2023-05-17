More than 300 new homes set for vast development within Edinburgh's commuter belt

Stirling-based housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland has submitted proposals to build 342 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, with a gross development value of £91.6 million. The planning application follows Avant’s agreement to acquire a 20-acre site at Blindwells from developer Hargreaves Land for an undisclosed sum. The site to be acquired occupies a prominent raised position within the development with views over the Firth of Forth.

Several housebuilders are involved with the Blindwells project, near Tranent, which has planning consent for 1,600 new homes and proposals which include education facilities, a healthcare hub and new shops. Avant Homes intends to deliver 240 private homes and 102 “affordable homes” and will showcase 16 of its new house types. Subject to planning, the housebuilder will start work on site in January with the first buyers expected to move in during summer 2024 and the last legal completions scheduled for spring 2031.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avant Homes Scotland managing director Iain Innes said: “Blindwells is an excellent example of placemaking so we are very pleased to submit our plans to contribute to what will be a remarkable new location for East Lothian. Our proposed development is an important part of Avant Homes’ ongoing strategic growth plan in Scotland which will provide much-needed new homes for people living in and around the area. We now look forward to East Lothian Council’s response to our submission.”

Avant Homes Scotland is part of the Avant Homes Group, which currently also operates across the north of England and the Midlands from eight regional operating businesses. At present, the housebuilder employs more than 600 people with ambition to grow further across its existing regions and beyond.

Bruce Lindsay, development director at Hargreaves Land, added: “Hargreaves will soon be delivering two play parks within the development which are hugely important for the wellbeing of all, helping people connect with nature and increase physical activity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer, Hargreaves Land will be seeking planning consent for the town centre element of the Blindwells development to include business space, shops, care and wellbeing amenities, community facilities, a restaurant and additional residential properties.