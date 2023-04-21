Mowi 'salmon wagon' hits the road to raise funds for ten local causes across Scotland

This summer, the distinctive food truck is set to attend ten major events from Rosyth, where the company has a major base, to Kyle of Lochalsh - with stops at Achiltibuie, Appin, Benbecula, Isle of Harris, Isle of Skye, Kilchoan, Newtonmore and North Uist along the way. The wagon arrives at events fully stocked and staffed by Mowi, with 100 per cent of proceeds from the sale of food benefiting local causes.

Jayne MacKay, community engagement officer at Mowi Scotland, formerly known as Marine Harvest, said: “After the success of last year we are excited to hit the road again to support another ten brilliant events, which are vital social occasions for our local communities. From village galas, agricultural shows and highland games to festivals, women’s shinty finals and fundraisers for RNLI lifeboat stations, we can’t wait to show our support for these gatherings which forms a key part of Mowi’s commitment to help the communities we work in thrive.”

Charities and communities have the opportunity to apply to have the wagon at their events at the beginning of the year, with a panel then selecting a calendar of events and charities to support. Marine Harvest said that it was going back to its roots with its name change to Mowi in 2018. The Norway-headquartered group, which has a presence in more than 20 countries, said the business had been originally established as Mowi by Norwegian aquaculture pioneers more than 50 years ago.