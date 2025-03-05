MP backs East Lothian steel fabricator’s local push for a clean energy future

Douglas Alexander, the MP for Lothian East, recently visited Tranent based HadFab, one of the UK’s leading structural engineering and metal fabrication companies in delivering sustainable infrastructure solutions, to discuss key issues affecting the industry and opportunities for growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit to HadFab’s facilities saw Douglas Alexander MP engage in discussions with HadFab’s leadership team and key representatives from the British Constructional Steelwork Association, where they highlighted how a decarbonisation agenda should be seen as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive sustainable economic growth, create high-value jobs, and build a resilient supply chain for the future.

Established in 1993, HadFab has developed a strong reputation across the sector, more recently providing innovative solutions to position Scotland and the rest of the UK as global leader in clean energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the UK Government prioritising onshore wind expansion, HadFab has secured a key role in fabricating transmission towers for the Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) framework - critical infrastructure that will bolster the nation’s renewable energy capacity.

(left to right) Anthony Jones, chief commercial officer at HadFab, Douglas Alexander MP, Bobby Waddell, operations manager at HadFab, and Jonathan Clemens

The MP acknowledged that while substantial investment is often directed toward tech start-ups, traditional manufacturing firms like HadFab, which provide long-term, well-paid careers, must also receive support. He expressed his commitment to advocating for greater recognition of companies that contribute to national infrastructure and economic stability.

Douglas Alexander also recognised the importance of maintaining a strong domestic supply chain to keep investment within the UK economy. Given the intense competition from foreign suppliers, he acknowledged that supporting UK-based manufacturers like HadFab is crucial to ensuring economic resilience, protecting jobs, and fostering long-term industrial growth.

With the company taking on around 20 new employees in February alone, HadFab continues to provide skilled job opportunities. The discussion highlighted the need for government policies that support technical training and career pathways in manufacturing and engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Ward Deputy MD / CFO said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Douglas to Had Fab and highlight the growth we are currently enjoying and highlight the opportunities that are available in the UK Power Infrastructure market. We were encouraged that the Cabinet Minister recognised the part that government can play in supporting UK based manufacturing companies and building a resilient UK supply chain.

Douglas Alexander MP said: “Had Fab is already well established as one of the UK’s leading firms in their sector, so I was delighted to visit and learn more about its current work and ambitious plans for the future.

“I was very impressed with their exciting plans for expanding the business with new investment and orders, and recruiting more staff and apprentices. Their planned development will enable the company to enhance its key role in building the low carbon power infrastructure our country needs.”

Jonathan Clemens, CEO at the British Constructional Steelwork Association said: “The team at HadFab did a fantastic job of hosting Douglas and highlighted the importance of the steelwork sector for the UK’s infrastructure and green energy ambitions, whilst also addressing key challenges preventing firms like HadFab from unlocking its full potential.”